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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 42.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 42.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 142.31 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 42.05% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 142.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.00% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 604.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales142.31137.01 4 604.38552.53 9 OPM %16.7217.55 -15.0416.16 - PBDT18.1718.59 -2 67.7669.07 -2 PBT0.893.25 -73 0.175.99 -97 NP5.543.90 42 3.305.69 -42

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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