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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 79.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 79.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 177.68 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 79.13% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 177.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales177.68162.70 9 OPM %16.1114.96 -PBDT22.8019.45 17 PBT5.423.94 38 NP4.552.54 79

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:05 PM IST