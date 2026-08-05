Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 79.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 177.68 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 79.13% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 177.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.177.68162.7016.1114.9622.8019.455.423.944.552.54

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