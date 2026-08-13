SNS Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 392.11% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of SNS Diagnostics rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 392.11% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.870.3834.2223.680.220.090.220.090.220.09

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