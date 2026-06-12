SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 80.77% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of SNS Properties & Leasing declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.26 -81 0.050.26 -81 OPM %100.0084.62 -011.54 - PBDT0.050.22 -77 00.03 -100 PBT0.050.22 -77 00.03 -100 NP0.050.21 -76 00.02 -100
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST