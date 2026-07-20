Monday, July 20, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soaring oil prices and notable weakness in local equities weigh on INR

Soaring oil prices and notable weakness in local equities weigh on INR

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee weakened in opening trades on Monday due to a surge in crude oil prices and strong demand for the American currency amid the worsening West Asia crisis. Foreign capital outflows from domestic equity markets also weighed on the Indian currency. Local shares traded notably lower on Monday as U.S. forces struck Iran for a ninth consecutive day, and Iran retaliated by firing missiles toward Jordan that risked widening the conflict into neighboring Israel. Brent crude prices climbed above $90 a barrel for the first time since mid-June, fanning inflation fears and clouding the outlook for interest rates. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 640 points, or 0.8 percent, at 77,512 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 170 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,163. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 96.53 against the previous close of 96.30 to dollar and hit a low of 96.53 so far during the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at JSW Steel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at JSW Steel Ltd counter

Lords Mark Industries hits the roof after securing CREDA solar lighting project

Lords Mark Industries hits the roof after securing CREDA solar lighting project

L&T's Minerals & Metals business bags mega orders

L&T's Minerals & Metals business bags mega orders

Yes Bank clocks nearly 34% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Yes Bank clocks nearly 34% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 332 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 332 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance