Sobha consolidated net profit rises 124.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 60.23% to Rs 1987.84 croreNet profit of Sobha rose 124.77% to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.23% to Rs 1987.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1240.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.26% to Rs 193.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.52% to Rs 5190.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4038.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1987.841240.62 60 5190.504038.69 29 OPM %7.657.58 -5.977.29 - PBDT150.2379.18 90 365.89222.83 64 PBT121.7656.21 117 259.87133.00 95 NP91.8440.86 125 193.4194.69 104
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST