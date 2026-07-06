Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 76% YoY in Q1 FY27

Sobha advanced 1.54% to Rs 1,463 after the company's total sales value jumped 75.88% YoY to Rs 3,656.1 crore in Q1 FY27, led by strong response for its new project launches, SOBHA OneWorld and Sacred Grove in Bangalore and SOBHA Crescent in Gurgaon.

Sales area climbed 61.72% to 23,35,486 square feet (sq.ft) in Q1 FY27, compared with 14,44,117 sq.ft in Q1 FY26. The average price stood at Rs 15,655 per sq.ft in Q1 FY27, up 8.75% YoY.

Bangalore recorded its strongest-ever quarterly sales, registering sales value of Rs 2,067 crore, accounting for 56.5% of the companys total sales. The NCR region recorded total sales value of Rs 1,384 crore, contributed 37.9% of total sales. Kerala region contributed Rs 134 crore (3.7%), while other cities collectively contributed Rs 71 crore, representing 1.9% of total sales value.

Sobha is the real estate brand in the country that offers international-quality homes and commercial and contractual projects delivered on time through its backward integration model.

The company reported a 124.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.84 crore on a 60.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,987.84 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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