Sofcom Systems consolidated net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Sofcom Systems declined 71.19% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.49% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 87.80% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.401.04 -62 1.018.28 -88 OPM %45.0044.23 -63.378.70 - PBDT0.260.47 -45 0.800.73 10 PBT0.260.46 -43 0.790.72 10 NP0.170.59 -71 0.550.78 -29
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST