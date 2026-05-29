Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8000.00% to Rs 0.81 croreNet Loss of Softrak Venture Investment reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8000.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.15% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.810.01 8000 1.062.66 -60 OPM %-160.49-8200.00 --128.304.14 - PBDT-0.80-0.68 -18 0.260.58 -55 PBT-0.80-0.68 -18 0.260.58 -55 NP-0.61-0.86 29 0.160.36 -56
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:21 AM IST