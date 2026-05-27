Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 5925.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.29% to Rs 46.59 croreNet profit of Softtech Engineers rose 5925.00% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.29% to Rs 46.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 277.10% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 132.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.5931.00 50 132.9095.25 40 OPM %21.4215.23 -24.2223.38 - PBDT9.944.85 105 31.7619.61 62 PBT4.080.55 642 8.933.27 173 NP2.410.04 5925 4.941.31 277
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:05 AM IST