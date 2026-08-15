Solana Biofuels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.38% to Rs 21.35 crore

Net Loss of Solana Biofuels reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.38% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.3529.40-0.70-8.37-0.76-3.08-1.34-4.01-1.34-4.01

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