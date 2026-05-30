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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solana Biofuels reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Solana Biofuels reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 24.32 crore

Net loss of Solana Biofuels reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.17% to Rs 95.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.3224.67 -1 95.57147.42 -35 OPM %-6.468.11 --7.042.63 - PBDT-2.221.73 PL -9.322.02 PL PBT-2.820.80 PL -12.37-1.75 -607 NP-2.820.80 PL -12.37-1.11 -1014

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

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