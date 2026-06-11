Solar Energy Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 4628.40 croreNet profit of Solar Energy Corporation of India declined 10.55% to Rs 138.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 4628.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4226.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 578.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 18446.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15185.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4628.404226.80 10 18446.8015185.10 21 OPM %3.654.63 -4.164.38 - PBDT190.82218.27 -13 833.34741.38 12 PBT181.28200.89 -10 772.00671.95 15 NP138.06154.35 -11 578.53501.92 15
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST