Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 69.95% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 40.90% to Rs 3052.75 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 69.95% to Rs 547.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.90% to Rs 3052.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2166.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.70% to Rs 1677.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1209.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 9837.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7540.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3052.752166.55 41 9837.747540.26 30 OPM %27.0624.79 -26.6526.00 - PBDT830.45514.86 61 2616.091920.24 36 PBT759.03464.37 63 2365.221738.74 36 NP547.63322.23 70 1677.551209.44 39
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:34 PM IST