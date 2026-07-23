Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit rises 55.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 381.60 crore

Net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences rose 55.04% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 381.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.381.60319.1516.2417.8743.0234.1016.3110.5216.3110.52

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