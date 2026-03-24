Solara Active Pharma Sciences fixes record date for call notice on partly paid up shares
Record date is 02 April 2026
Solara Active Pharma Sciences has fixed 02 April 2026 as record date for the purpose of determining the holders of partly paid-up equity shares to whom the call notice for second and final call of Rs 112.50 per equity (Rs 3 towards face value and Rs 109.50 towards securities premium) will be dispatched for payment of the call.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST