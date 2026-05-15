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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales rise 41.86% to Rs 387.29 crore

Net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 387.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 273.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 1368.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1283.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales387.29273.01 42 1368.981283.76 7 OPM %14.8916.62 -13.6416.07 - PBDT34.7822.20 57 98.1699.79 -2 PBT8.74-2.10 LP -1.520.54 PL NP9.60-2.10 LP -7.410.54 PL

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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