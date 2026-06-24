Solarium Green Energy bags Rs 187-cr solar EPC order in Maharashtra

Solarium Green Energy jumped 6% to Rs 190 after the company secured a solar EPC order worth Rs 186.53 crore for a 50 MW AC/65 MW DC solar photovoltaic (PV) power project in Maharashtra.

The order has been awarded under a project of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), with Solarium Green Energy acting as a subcontractor. The contract includes end-to-end engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works, along with operation and maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three years.

The contract entails turnkey execution of the solar power project and post-commissioning O&M services. The EPC execution schedule will be governed by the definitive agreement to be executed between the parties. The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Solarium Green Energy is engaged in residential rooftop & government EPC as well as C & I and ground-mount solar projects as primary segments. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 18.1% to Rs 15.89 crore, while revenue from operations increased 29.7% to Rs 230.08 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

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