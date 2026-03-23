Solarium Green Energy gains on bagging Rs 23-cr solar panel supply orders

Solarium Green Energy added 1.87% to Rs 157.90 has received domestic orders aggregating approximately Rs 22.5 crore for the supply of high-efficiency solar panels across multiple states in southern India.

The orders involve the supply of BIS-certified 715/720 Wp TOPCon N-type bifacial dual glass solar panels, along with inspection, packing and transportation. Deliveries will be made to project sites in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

The first order, valued at around Rs 14.10 crore, includes supply to multiple locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with a booking advance of Rs 5 lakh and the balance payable before dispatch.

The second order, worth approximately Rs 8.40 crore, pertains to supply in Puducherry, with payment terms of 30% advance and 70% prior to dispatch.

Deliveries are scheduled within seven days of buyer confirmation, with an initial partial delivery of 10 MW and overall completion targeted by mid-May 2026.

The modules come with a 12-year warranty against manufacturing and technical defects, along with a 30-year linear power output warranty.

The company clarified that the orders are domestic in nature and do not fall under related party transactions. It also confirmed that promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding entities.

Solarium Green Energy is engaged in Residential Rooftop & Government EPC as well as C & I and Ground mount Solar Project as primary segment.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 18.1% to Rs 15.89 crore, while revenue from operations increased 29.7% to Rs 230.08 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

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