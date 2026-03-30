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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarworld Energy Solutions bags Rs 314-cr BESS EPC order from NTPC

Solarworld Energy Solutions bags Rs 314-cr BESS EPC order from NTPC

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project worth approximately Rs 314.26 crore.

The contract pertains to BESS implementation (Lot-1) with an awarded capacity of 132 MW / 264 MWh at the Solapur Super Thermal Power Station. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the BESS project. The project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the date of commencement.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company clarified that the promoter and promoter group have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Solarworld Energy Solutions is a leading renewable energy company. It offers end-to-end solar EPC, large-scale solar park development, and customized rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility clients.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 15.3% to Rs 49.22 crore on a 183.7% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 578.23 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions fell 1.65% to Rs 140.10 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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