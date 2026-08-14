Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 146.81% to Rs 168.42 croreNet profit of Solarworld Energy Solutions declined 26.41% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 146.81% to Rs 168.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales168.4268.24 147 OPM %6.5612.65 -PBDT14.7517.66 -16 PBT12.8517.49 -27 NP9.5012.91 -26
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST