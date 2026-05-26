Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 419.70% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 235.47% to Rs 591.81 croreNet profit of Solarworld Energy Solutions rose 419.70% to Rs 49.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 235.47% to Rs 591.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.35% to Rs 120.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 152.61% to Rs 1376.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 544.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales591.81176.41 235 1376.16544.77 153 OPM %9.827.39 -10.6819.60 - PBDT66.6113.86 381 166.29106.84 56 PBT64.7613.79 370 161.05106.61 51 NP49.069.44 420 120.4777.05 56
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST