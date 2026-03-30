Solarworld Energy Solutions secures BESS project of Rs 177 cr

Solarworld Energy Solutions has received the letter of award of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Package for BESS implementation at NTPC Thermal Power Station (Lot-2) with award capacity 75 MW/150 MWh at Solapur Super Thermal Power Station. The order is valued at Rs 176.91 crore and is to be completed within 15 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News