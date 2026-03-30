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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarworld Energy Solutions wins BESS project of Rs 108 cr

Solarworld Energy Solutions wins BESS project of Rs 108 cr

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Solarworld Energy Solutions has received the letter of award of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Package for BESS Implementation at NTPC Thermal Power Station (Lot-2) with award capacity 50 MW/100 MWh at Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station. The order is valued at Rs 108.22 crore and is to be completed in 15 months.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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