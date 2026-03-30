Solarworld Energy Solutions wins BESS project of Rs 108 cr
Solarworld Energy Solutions has received the letter of award of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Package for BESS Implementation at NTPC Thermal Power Station (Lot-2) with award capacity 50 MW/100 MWh at Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station. The order is valued at Rs 108.22 crore and is to be completed in 15 months.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:31 PM IST