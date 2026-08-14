Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 66.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 260.82 crore

Net profit of Solex Energy declined 66.98% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 260.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 259.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.260.82259.6111.1115.8921.3137.2911.1233.027.9824.17

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