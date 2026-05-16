Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solex Energy consolidated net profit rises 304.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Solex Energy consolidated net profit rises 304.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales rise 248.09% to Rs 885.53 crore

Net profit of Solex Energy rose 304.40% to Rs 57.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 248.09% to Rs 885.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 254.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.57% to Rs 96.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.34% to Rs 1618.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales885.53254.40 248 1618.06662.22 144 OPM %11.1111.02 -11.3511.47 - PBDT88.4323.50 276 155.8966.67 134 PBT78.0720.11 288 130.7356.22 133 NP57.9114.32 304 96.0141.46 132

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 505.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 505.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 20.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 20.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapura Intimates Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 301.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapura Intimates Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 301.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aarcon Facilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aarcon Facilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance