Solex Energy consolidated net profit rises 304.40% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 248.09% to Rs 885.53 croreNet profit of Solex Energy rose 304.40% to Rs 57.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 248.09% to Rs 885.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 254.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 131.57% to Rs 96.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.34% to Rs 1618.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales885.53254.40 248 1618.06662.22 144 OPM %11.1111.02 -11.3511.47 - PBDT88.4323.50 276 155.8966.67 134 PBT78.0720.11 288 130.7356.22 133 NP57.9114.32 304 96.0141.46 132
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST