Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 4.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 4.23% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.55% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 19.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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