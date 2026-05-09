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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 4.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 4.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 4.23% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.55% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 19.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.397.04 19 19.0722.50 -15 OPM %15.8511.22 -13.6913.64 - PBDT1.291.12 15 2.623.73 -30 PBT1.030.97 6 1.933.14 -39 NP0.680.71 -4 1.352.35 -43

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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