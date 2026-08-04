Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.62% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.62% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.842.0813.803.370.580.180.330.040.260.04

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