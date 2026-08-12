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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 98.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 98.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales decline 49.16% to Rs 268.63 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 98.91% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.16% to Rs 268.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 528.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales268.63528.38 -49 OPM %5.5713.31 -PBDT10.6867.11 -84 PBT2.1558.38 -96 NP0.4642.06 -99

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST