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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

Sales decline 46.66% to Rs 180.81 crore

Net loss of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 55.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.66% to Rs 180.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.22% to Rs 9.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.80% to Rs 1229.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1442.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales180.81338.97 -47 1229.321442.90 -15 OPM %-24.4212.32 -6.9712.21 - PBDT-50.4539.38 PL 67.86169.65 -60 PBT-58.7332.47 PL 34.51143.68 -76 NP-55.4822.73 PL 9.3895.95 -90

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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