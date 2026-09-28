Som Distilleries jumps after MP High Court orders renewal of excise licences

Som Distilleries & Breweries jumped 6.83% to Rs 79.35 after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the renewal of the company's manufacturing excise licences.

In a judgment dated 24 September 2026, the court quashed the 18 June 2026 order that had rejected the company's applications for renewal of the licences.

The High Court directed the renewal of all the company's manufacturing licences under the applicable provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act within 15 days from the date of the judgment.

The court also awarded costs of Rs 1 lakh to be paid to the company by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. It further preserved the company's right to pursue damages or losses arising from the period of operational closure before an appropriate forum.

Som Distilleries said the renewal of the licences will enable it to resume operations at its Bhopal plant and generate sales from Madhya Pradesh. The company said the order is expected to have a positive impact on its financial position.

The company said it will work with the relevant authorities to complete the renewal process within the timeframe directed by the court. It also said it remains focused on restoring operations, utilising manufacturing capacity, strengthening its product portfolio and distribution network, and improving working-capital efficiency.

Som Distilleries & Breweries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer and Indian made foreign liquor.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 98.91% to Rs 0.46 crore while net sales declined 49.16% to Rs 268.63 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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