Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 1933.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1213.18% to Rs 50.82 croreNet profit of Soma Textiles & Industries rose 1933.33% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1213.18% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.82% to Rs 9.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 752.27% to Rs 80.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.823.87 1213 80.889.49 752 OPM %7.24-39.79 --1.81-61.01 - PBDT3.72-1.21 LP 5.06-0.91 LP PBT3.69-1.34 LP 4.78-1.32 LP NP4.880.24 1933 9.8269.27 -86
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST