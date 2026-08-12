Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 242.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.73% to Rs 744.20 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics rose 242.72% to Rs 35.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.73% to Rs 744.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.744.20601.4711.588.0178.3237.3749.7811.3935.5410.37

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