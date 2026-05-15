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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 811.97 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics rose 77.23% to Rs 37.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 811.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 765.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.16% to Rs 81.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 2770.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2643.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales811.97765.86 6 2770.512643.31 5 OPM %11.378.16 -9.308.36 - PBDT84.9554.07 57 221.35177.46 25 PBT57.6624.96 131 113.8787.20 31 NP37.8221.34 77 81.1960.07 35

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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