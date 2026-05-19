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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somany Ceramics soars after Q4 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Somany Ceramics soars after Q4 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Somany Ceramics surged 13.22% to Rs 504.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 77.23% to Rs 37.82 crore on 6.02% increase in revene from operations to Rs 811.97 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 116.99% YoY to Rs 54.16 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 92 in Q4 FY26, up 47.8% compared with Rs 62 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 11.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 8.2% in Q4 FY25.

Tiles volume rose 2% to 20.82 million square meters (MSM) in Q4 FY26, compared with 20.41 msm in Q4 FY25. Sales value stood at Rs 811.97 crore, up 6% compared with Rs 765.86 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

In FY26, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.19 crore, up 35.16% from Rs 60.07 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,770.51 crore, marking a 4.81% increase over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend Rs 2 per share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

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Further, the board also approved an investment of up to Rs 8 crore in associate company, Vintage Tiles through subscription or acquisition of equity shares in one or more tranches.

Somany Ceramics is engage in manufacturing and trading of complete decor solutions, its products include ceramic wall and floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, sanitary-ware, bath fittings and allied product

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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