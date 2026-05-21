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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 28.82% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 34.44% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.82% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.38% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 100.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.2924.29 -29 100.74101.24 0 OPM %11.229.14 -9.8810.29 - PBDT1.731.80 -4 8.838.97 -2 PBT1.291.40 -8 7.347.64 -4 NP0.590.90 -34 5.035.49 -8

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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