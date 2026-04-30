Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 16.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.42% to Rs 1257.50 croreNet profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 16.94% to Rs 191.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.42% to Rs 1257.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 864.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.48% to Rs 640.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 601.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 4449.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3546.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1257.50864.75 45 4449.463546.02 25 OPM %23.5326.74 -24.3027.26 - PBDT321.68281.88 14 1180.341072.02 10 PBT247.41217.25 14 892.60817.63 9 NP191.92164.12 17 640.17601.21 6
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST