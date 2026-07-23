Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 44.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.38% to Rs 1301.20 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 44.71% to Rs 180.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.38% to Rs 1301.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 853.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1301.20853.9122.5524.07317.82241.40240.94174.41180.47124.71

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