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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 44.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 44.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 52.38% to Rs 1301.20 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 44.71% to Rs 180.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.38% to Rs 1301.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 853.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1301.20853.91 52 OPM %22.5524.07 -PBDT317.82241.40 32 PBT240.94174.41 38 NP180.47124.71 45

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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