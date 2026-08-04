Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soars 0.4%, rises for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 788.15, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% drop in NIFTY and a 21.17% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 788.15, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has risen around 18.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29168.95, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 786.45, up 1.05% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 76.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% drop in NIFTY and a 21.17% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 62.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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