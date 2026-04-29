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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 1.37%, gains for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 1.37%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 607, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.16% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 18.36% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 607, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added around 26.06% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25790.35, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 607.8, up 0.83% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 26.16% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 18.36% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 59.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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