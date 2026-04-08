Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 4.17%, up for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.65, up 4.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.71% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 29.19% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.65, up 4.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added around 7.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 539.35, up 4.43% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 31.71% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 29.19% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 50.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.