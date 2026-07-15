Sonam standalone net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.98% to Rs 66.52 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 127.27% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.98% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.66.5237.807.686.774.752.474.041.783.001.32

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