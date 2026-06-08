Sonam standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.30% to Rs 63.61 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 70.59% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.30% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 7.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.49% to Rs 170.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

63.6131.60170.76103.818.908.898.4111.634.942.8213.0011.364.292.1510.228.682.901.707.326.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News