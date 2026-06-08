Sonam standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 101.30% to Rs 63.61 croreNet profit of Sonam rose 70.59% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.30% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 7.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.49% to Rs 170.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.6131.60 101 170.76103.81 64 OPM %8.908.89 -8.4111.63 - PBDT4.942.82 75 13.0011.36 14 PBT4.292.15 100 10.228.68 18 NP2.901.70 71 7.326.33 16
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST