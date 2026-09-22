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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonaselection India IPO ends with 2.01 times subscription

Sonaselection India IPO ends with 2.01 times subscription

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 2.01 crore shares as against 1 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Sonaselection India received bids for 2,01,40,200 shares as against 1,00,10,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.01 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.16 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 2 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 2.50 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and closed on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 141.57 crore at upper price band of Rs 99. There is no OFS component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to be valued at Rs 562.6 crore post listing.

 

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 80.0 crore will be used towards repaying certain borrowings; Rs 50.61 crore will be utilized towards funding of capital expenditure towards purchase of plant and machineries. The company has an installed capacity of 82.44 million meters per annum for fabric manufacturing and capacity utilization stood at 82.71% in FY2026. The CAPEX is primarily to modernize the plant and there will not be any increment in the overall production capacity of the company pursuant to the installation of the proposed machinery. The balance is towards general corporate purposes.

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Sonaselection India is an integrated fabric manufacturing and processing company based in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, engaged in manufacturing value-added textile products including 100% cotton, cotton lycra, cotton blends and polyester blends. The company operates a manufacturing facility spread across approximately 49,540 sq. metres with an installed processing capacity of 82.44 million metres per annum, undertaking processes such as bleaching, dyeing and finishing. It follows an integrated operating model combining own manufacturing and job-work processing and has a 1.20 MW rooftop solar plant for captive consumption. The company has also diversified into readymade garments through its subsidiary incorporated in July 2025.

Ahead of the IPO, Sonaselection India on Wednesday, 16 August 2026, raised Rs 42.47 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 42.90 lakh shares at Rs 99 each to 3 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.02 crore and sales of Rs 516.95 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST