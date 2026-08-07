Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 1.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 3279.10 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 1.12% to Rs 108.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 3279.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2965.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3279.102965.185.215.38165.52178.79137.09152.71108.11109.34

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