Sonu Infratech consolidated net profit declines 12.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 90.06 crore

Net profit of Sonu Infratech declined 12.57% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 90.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.03% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 193.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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