Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 96.83% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.86% to Rs 21.03 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 96.83% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.86% to Rs 21.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.68% to Rs 70.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.0316.07 31 70.3844.92 57 OPM %10.607.65 -8.3711.44 - PBDT2.101.12 88 5.304.60 15 PBT2.000.87 130 4.923.58 37 NP1.240.63 97 3.402.90 17
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST