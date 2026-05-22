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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of South Asian Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.04 275 0.360.25 44 OPM %-66.67-325.00 --119.44-1536.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.07-3.41 98 PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.11-3.41 97 NP-0.04-0.01 -300 -0.15-3.34 96

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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