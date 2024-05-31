South India Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.28% to Rs 90.66 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 312.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 287.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.28% to Rs 90.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.