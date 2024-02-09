Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 14.00% to Rs 71.91 crore
Net loss of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 71.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales71.9163.08 14 OPM %6.55-7.99 -PBDT0.28-9.24 LP PBT-4.12-13.14 69 NP-3.190.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 28.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 2692.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Andhra Paper plan annual outage at its Rajahmundry unit

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon